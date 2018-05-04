May 1, 2018

Sinfully Delicious

Willamette Valley monasteries craft decadent sweets

Our Lady of Consolation Brigittine Priory

Approved by Pope Urban V in 1370, the Brigittine Order is dedicated to a life of prayer and work. Our Lady of Consolation in Amity is completely self-supporting, as the monks quietly go about producing delicious fudge and gourmet chocolate truffles. Using the finest quality ingredients, the Brigittine monks’ handcrafted, hand-dipped truffles are decadent with a smooth chocolate shell enrobing a silky ganache center. Not sure what to choose? Try the Assorted Chocolate Truffles Royale. Find one each of the following flavors in the beautifully illustrated box: amaretto, cherry, chocolate, maple, milk chocolate and raspberry. $14.95; 23300 S.W. Walker Lane, Amity; www.brigittine.org

Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey

Founded in 1948 from Our Lady of the Valley in Pecos, New Mexico, Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey moved to Carlton in 1955. The monastic community is contemplative, following the Rule of St. Benedict, living by the work of their own hands. Because of their meditative nature, all four of their industries — book bindery, bakery, wine warehouse and forestry — exist within the 1,300-acre property. The rich, moist Date Nut Cake is soaked in 120-proof brandy and aged to perfection, featuring tree-ripened dates, ginger, walnuts, pecans and cashews. The Tropical Dessert Cake, flavored with rum and also aged, combines the same Old-World flavor and texture with papaya, mango, pineapple, almonds and macadamia nuts. $14.50 (1 pound); 9200 N.E. Abbey Rd., Carlton;

www.trappistbakery.com