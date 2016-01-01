Paley’s Place
1204 N.W. 21st Avenue
Portland, OR 97209
503-243-2403
www.paleysplace.net
A Q&A with Chef Vitaly Paley (as appeared in the December 2014 edition of OWP)
OWP: Why is it important to support Oregon wineries?
VP: Close to home, amazing, respected, they are delicious, define sense of place, part of our identity.
OWP: Name the last bottle of wine (local or otherwise) that rocked your palate?
VP: 2011 Ponzi Abetina 2 Vineyard Pinot Noir.
OWP: What has owning a restaurant taught you about wine?
VP: It is as necessary as food.
OWP: Name a couple wine pairings that have been truly memorable.
VP: Brickhouse Pinot with braised elk. Penner-Ash Viognier with spit-roasted rabbit salad. Tyrus Evan Claret (Ken Wright) with grilled dry-aged rib eye. Adelsheim Deglace with Beecher’s Flagship Reserve and River’s Edge Sunset Bay.