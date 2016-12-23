December 1, 2016

If Santa could slip a bottle into your stocking, what would it be?

1995 Rousseau Chambertin-Clos de Beze. I am not sure if I have been that good of a boy this year, but it never hurts to ask. Right?

—Marcus Goodfellow, Goodfellow Family Cellars, McMinnville

1990 Clos Rougeard Saumur-Champigny Le Bourg It’s a legendary Cabernet Franc from Saumur-Champigny, and Bourg is the prized 70-year old vineyard belonging to the Foucault brothers, eighth-generation winemakers. Its is aged in barrel 18 to 25 months, and is the inspiration for my “Clos Rogue Valley” Cabernet Franc and “Grand Reserve” Cabernet Francs. The 1990 Le Bourg is the wine that brought Clos Rougeard to cult status. Only 2500 bottles were produced.

—Leah Jorgensen, Leah Jørgensen Cellars

Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, Le Montrachet. It’s one of the greatest wines in the world that I haven’t had yet and I could never afford.

—Sandy Thompson,

Mt. Tabor Fine Wines, Portland

2007 Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc. Such a gorgeous wine.

—Randy Stokes, Sundance Wine Cellars, Eugene

The rugged Italian table wine of my youth. My grandfather made it in our basement, which was off limits to the kids. Who knows what else happened down there? Secret society or mobster meetings or, perhaps, smoking stinky Italian stogies, which were banned by my grandmother on the property. Whatever it was, vino rustic was certainly a part of it.

—Carl Giavanti, Giavanti Consulting