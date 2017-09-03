September 1, 2017

Say What?

What’s your favorite dish to make at home? Pair it with a wine.

Choucroute and Pinot Gris.

David Fish, Fox Farm Vineyards

Since September means autumn is almost here, harvest is around the bend, I would have to say my favorite meal is Tempranillo-braised short ribs. I cook them in the slow cooker so when I get home on a day the air starts to turn a little crisp, the smell is so warming, I pour a glass of Tempranillo and enjoy. It’s also great (and easy!) to transport to tailgate parties, harvest parties and other celebrations — just don’t forget to also bring a bottle of Tempranillo to have with it!

Jessica Thomas, Sweet Cheeks Winery

Mixed paella paired with 2016 Denison Cellars Rosé of Pinot Noir.

Tim Wilson, Denison Cellars

An Italian frittata or Spanish tortilla, always with potato and onion as a base, and sometimes with pancetta and/or zucchini. I’ll pick up a crusty baguette and pull a Barbera, Tempranillo or Malbec out of the cellar. Sorry, no Oregon Pinots!

Carl Giavanti, Carl Giavanti Consulting