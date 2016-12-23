October 5, 2016

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards Grüner Veltliner - Smaragd named "BEST IN CLASS."

Sunset Magazine's October 2016 issue is out and it names Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards Grüner Veltliner - Smaragd as "BEST IN CLASS."

As seen on page 6 of their October issue, Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2014 Grüner Veltliner - Smaragd, named in respect to Austria's Wachau wine region's highest classification of white wine, not only won a GOLD MEDAL but was named "BEST IN CLASS" during this year's Sunset Magazine International Wine Competition.



Sunset Magazine writes, "An impressive wine from Southern Oregon - complex and juicy with minerality, white pepper, and white peach character, and bright acidity. A great match for seafood and Thai cuisine."

"To attain this designation in a publication with Sunset's reputation and

readership marks a tremendous accomplishment for our winery. It is heart-warming to see how well received our 2014 Grüner Veltliner - Smaragd has been among wine writers, critics and judges,"

claimed Owner/Winemaker, Stephen M. Reustle. He continued, "Our Wine Club Members have been watching how Smaragd has done in competition and are eager for its release, scheduled for Winter 2017."



Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2014 Grüner Veltliner - Smaragd, has previously earned the designation "Best Grüner Veltliner" at the 2016 Monterey Wine Competition, a GOLD MEDAL at the 2016 Los Angeles International Wine Competition, as well as a 91 point rating and an Editor's Choice designation from Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

Concerning Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2014 Grüner Veltliner, Paul Gregutt from Wine Enthusiast wrote,

"Reustle pioneered this varietal (they now make three different bottlings) and this may be the best yet." Gregutt continued,"2014 Grüner Veltliner - Smaragd: This is the third separate cuvée of Grüner Veltliner from Reustle, and given the name (which means emerald), it's clearly meant to be modeled after the Austrian style. For those who relish a crisp, mineral-driven wine, with ripe fruit flavors of Meyer lemon, green apple and pink grapefruit, this rings all those bells and more. The length and definition are most impressive 91 Points - EDITOR'S CHOICE"

2015 Six Nations Wine Challenge Top Syrah producer, Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards™, 2015 Terroir Award Recipient & 2010 Small Winery of the Year named by Riverside International Wine Competition, is 100% estate grown and produced from 40 acres of steep, hillside vineyards in Southern Oregon's Umpqua Valley. Family owned and operated since 2001, Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards annually produces approximately 8,000 cases of more than a dozen different varietals, reserves, and blends. Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards boasts hundreds of medals from major international wine competitions, and a year-round public Tasting Room program; including a sit-down wine and appetizer pairing in its old-world style, underground Wine Cave.

"Drink your wine with a happy heart...the Lord approves of this." Ecclesiastes 9:7