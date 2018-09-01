August 1, 2018

Riesling, Müller and More

Bright German-style whites

David Hill Vineyards & Winery 2017 Estate Riesling, Willamette Valley

Flush with aromas of melon, lemon curd, star anise and a wisp of jasmine, the wine’s palate is just as full with notes of sweet nectarine, lemon zest and anise, as well. Juicy acidity makes for a refreshing sip that had everyone requesting another pour. $20; 348 cases

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2016 Grüner Veltliner Dolium, Umpqua Valley

Notes of fresh grass, honey, honeydew melon and spearmint marry for a refreshing aroma. Zesty lemon, slate, beeswax and salinity offer a bright palate made even brighter with lively acidity and a citrus pith finish. $29; 74 cases

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate 2015 Riesling, Willamette Valley

Scents of petrol, lemon and peach make a simple yet stimulating first impression. The perfect balance of slight sweetness and bright acidity, the wine tastes of tangerine, peach, wet rock and brine with a velvety texture that lightly coats the mouth. $34; 300 cases

Sokol Blosser Evolution 2017 Riesling, Columbia Valley

Peach, honey, vanilla cookies and black licorice on the nose, followed by notes of ruby red grapefruit, Gala apple, slate, honey and paraffin on the palate. A lengthy finish completes the taste experience. A food-friendly wine that’s also perfect on its own. $15; 3,383 cases

Bradley Vineyards 2016 Estate Riesling, Elkton Oregon

A fun one. Aromas include orange zest and orange blossom mixed with petrol and white pepper. Slightly sweet in the front, the palate continues the delight with flavors of Mandarin orange, lemon and jasmine. A pleasantly pithy finish ends the juicy joyride. $16; 84 cases

Whitetail Ridge 2016 Müller-Thurgau, Umpqua Valley

Fresh and delicate. Aromas of fresh-mown hay and Anjou pear remain on the palate with the addition of petrol and stone fruit. A great balance of sweetness and acidity, the wine finishes peachy with hints of graham crackers and a soft minerality. $16; 66 cases

Arcane Cellars 2017 Gewürztraminer, Willamette Valley

Hints of pine needles, dried oregano and a dusty minerality blend with stone fruit for a complex nose. On the palate, fruit prevails with tart peach and lemon, plus a hint of slate and grass, with bright acidity throughout. The finish is long, lime-y and luscious. $16; 110 cases

Rain Dance 2017 Grand Oak Vineyard Gewürztraminer, Chehalem Mountains

The nose beckons you with hints of lemon, guava and a slice of baguette, while the palate continues the intrigue with more guava, melon, lemon thyme, white pepper and salted dough. A pleasant oily texture coats the whole happy mouth. $27; 37 cases