Reustle Grüner Veltliners and Pinot Noir Shine

"Tropical papaya kisses your lips at first sip, while noted of green apple, lime and white peach linger on the palate. Whispers of petroleum and spicy white pepper add complexity and intrigue to this stunning wine."

The full article about Grüner Veltliner is available on Oregon Wine Press'swebsite at https://www.oregonwinepress.com/gruner-the-great.

Not limiting honors to white wines, Oregon Wine Press also selected Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2014 Pinot Noir Reserve as a Cellar Selection. This Pinot Noir Reserve, only recently released, earned these comments,

"Looking for a soft, subtle Pinot to sip fireside? Aromas of soothing fresh mint, tea leaves, toasted oak and cherry are joined on the palate by melted milk chocolate. A flash of bright cherry at the end adds to the already intriguing tasty interlude."

2015 Six Nations Wine Challenge Top Syrah producer, Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards™, 2015 Terroir Award Recipient & 2010 Small Winery of the Year named by Riverside International Wine Competition, is 100% estate grown and produced from 40 acres of steep, hillside vineyards in Southern Oregon's Umpqua Valley. Family owned and operated since 2001, Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards produces approximately 8,000 cases annually.