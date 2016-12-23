Reustle Grüner Veltliners and Pinot Noir Shine
Oregon Wine Press's November 2016 issue features Grüner Veltliner, and its recent rise in popularity. Noting in 2005 Reustle-PrayerRock Vineyards was the first US winery to commercially produce Grüner Veltliner, Oregon Wine Pressacknowledged that Reustle Grüner Veltliners have won numerous awards including Sunset Magazine's "Best of Class" designation.
Reviewing, Reustle's 2014 Grüner Veltliner Estate release in this edition Oregon Wine Press stated it was,
"Classic in style. this lively. complex wine offers layers of white pepper, ripe summer peaches, honey, green tea, passion fruit and a splash of sweet pineapple. Crisp and tart, this racy yet voluptuous wine bursts in your mouth with pleasant minerality, a touch of effervescence and a delicious thread of balanced acidity."
Reviewers with Oregon Wine Press also tasted Reustle's 2014 Grüner Veltliner - Smaragd commenting,
"Tropical papaya kisses your lips at first sip, while noted of green apple, lime and white peach linger on the palate. Whispers of petroleum and spicy white pepper add complexity and intrigue to this stunning wine."
The full article about Grüner Veltliner is available on Oregon Wine Press'swebsite at https://www.oregonwinepress.com/gruner-the-great.
Not limiting honors to white wines, Oregon Wine Press also selected Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2014 Pinot Noir Reserve as a Cellar Selection. This Pinot Noir Reserve, only recently released, earned these comments,
"Looking for a soft, subtle Pinot to sip fireside? Aromas of soothing fresh mint, tea leaves, toasted oak and cherry are joined on the palate by melted milk chocolate. A flash of bright cherry at the end adds to the already intriguing tasty interlude."
