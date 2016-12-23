Youngberg Hill Vineyards Unveils All-Weather Event Center for Year-Round Conferences, Weddings and Special Events

"Our event and wedding season has typically ended in October, and April and October events were always subject to weather," said Wayne Bailey. "Our new Event Center now allows our guests worry-free, year-round access to everything Youngberg Hill has to offer."

The handsome Event Center complements the existing structures of Youngberg Hill, with a poured and polished concrete floor and a ceiling trimmed with parquet fir strips. Bright white walls provide the perfect backdrops for wedding decorations and photography. The eight glass garage doors offer views from three sides of the building, let in tons of natural light, and open quickly to seamlessly integrate the outdoors. Siding on the outside of the building mimics the stained cedar siding of the nine-room, lodge-style inn.

Outside the space, a new patio adds approximately 900 square feet of poured and stamped concrete flooring that can accommodate a 20 x 30-foot tent for even larger parties and events. Existing restrooms on the property are tucked into a hillside behind the new building and reached via covered walkway. The building also has a catering kitchen for vendors to use in preparing food. The existing outdoor wine-tasting bar and circular concrete pad for weddings, both of which are back-dropped by astonishing views of vineyards, farmlands and wooded hills, complete the versatile event space.



Besides hosting more than 26 weddings a year, and concerts for Linfield College, Habitat for Humanity, the Salem Orchestra and many others, Youngberg Hill continues to be a wine grower and producer of premium Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc from estate vineyards that surround the inn and contain some of the oldest vines planted in the McMinnville area. The Youngberg Hill tasting room is located inside the inn for drive-up visitors. The Tasting Room is open daily from 10am-4pm.



Bailey added that this year's Wine Wednesday events will begin on June 8th, with live music, food truck and later hours for tastings, including an outdoor tasting bar that captures views of the vineyards and valley.



Bookings: Youngberg Event Center bookings will be handled by Nicolette Bailey at 503-472-2727, or by emailing info@youngberghill.com.