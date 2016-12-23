December 30, 2015

Universal Packaging Receives ISO Certification

Universal Packaging is pleased to announce the receipt of ISO certification on December 15, 2015. The attached certificate confirms that Universal Packaging applies a quality management system which meets the requirement of ISO 9001:2008. Universal Packaging is the first and only bottle decorator in North America to be certified to this standard.

“This is due to the collective effort of everyone at Universal Packaging. All of our teammates should take pride in this significant accomplishment. It speaks to getting better every single day and to better servicing our customers,” commented Steve Pelkey, President and CEO. Universal Packaging has been supplying premium packaging solutions to the wine, beer and spirit industries since 1985.

Universal Packaging is located in Vernon, British Columbia, where it operates a 40,000 square foot bottle decorating plant and warehouse. It is a family-owned company that prides itself on employing 60 outstanding teammates in Washington, Oregon and B.C. Universal Packaging is one of the largest bottle decorators in North America, supplying the wine, spirit and beer industries for 30 years. It is the only true “one-stop-shop” packaging supply company to these industries. Universal Packaging’s services include screen printing, frosting bottles, bottle sales, Vinoseal glass closures, printed cartons, graphic design, shipping and warehousing.

For more information, please contact Nicole Kaseberg at 1-866-873-9929 or nkaseberg@thinkuniversal.com