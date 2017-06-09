June 5, 2017

Remy Wines New Tasting Room Opening in July

In July 2017 Winemaker Remy Drabkin will unveil a new tasting room experience. Situated in a beautiful 1900 Farmhouse on the family’s Lone Madrone Vineyard in Dundee Hills the new tasting room will feature Old World Style Italian wines from Remy Wines as well as her Three Wives label.

Remy Wines is known for “Leading the charge in bringing innovative and unpredictable wines to the region” according to www.advinetures.ca/blog/remy-wines-buon-vino/. She has been producing elegant and complex Italian varietals grown in the Pacific Northwest since 2006. Remy Wines is a top producer of wines typically not seen in Oregon. She has championed Lagrein as an ideal varietal for the Willamette Valley for more than a decade.

The new tasting room will captivate wine enthusiasts with tastings from single-vineyard Italian reds like Barbera, Sangiovese and Dolcetto. A native Oregonian who grew up among the founders of Oregon wine country, Remy hopes to feature a Tuscan Estate-style tasting room with a unique experience reminiscent of the charm of days gone by in Oregon wine country. The farm offers tomatoes, olives, squash and apples to local restaurants supporting the vibrant local farm to table movement. “Be sure to order up a tasting from the Three Wives label and

ask owner Remy how the label got its name. It’s quite a story.” says Portland Monthly.

Visit the new tasting room seven days a week from 12-5pm at 17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, Oregon. The baR will continue to be open Thursday-Sunday 12-5pm.

Remy says “This has been a dream for the last ten years. I am excited to bring this new vision to life to enhance the Remy Wines experience.”