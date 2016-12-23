July 6, 2016

Mount Hoood Meadows Releases Their Summer Event Schedule

Mt. Hood, OR - The first annual summer mountain wine festival at Mt. Hood Meadows will be presented Saturday, July 16, featuring dozens of Oregon varietals from several Hood River and Willamette Valley wineries. While the best of Oregon will be served, the magnificent setting with views of Mt. Hood and beautiful forest land will make the tasting that much more flavorful, says Meadows spokesman Dave Tragethon. “We can’t think of a better way to kick off our summer season than with this tasting and toasting to this marvelous mountain. Our scenic chair will uplift passengers to provide new perspectives and reach our natural hiking trail system. Serving some of Oregon’s finest wines is all part of creating a very fulfilling and enriching mountain experience.”

Meadows summer scenic chair and hiking experience operates Saturdays and Sundays from July 16 through Labor Day Monday. The chair runs from 11 AM to 3 PM (rides are $10) and passengers have the option of hiking back to the base area or enjoying the ride back down offering inspiring panoramic views of the Cascade range and central Oregon.

Meadows mountain wine festival runs from noon to 3 PM and will be presented on the Sun Deck, Saturday, July 16. Five Northwest wineries will be featured, so you can choose your flight and indulge in award winning Pino Noir, refreshing Pino Gris and our very own Mt. Hood Meadows Private Label wines. $15 entry fee includes a flight of five tastes and a commemorative Meadows wine glass. Extra pours can be purchased, as well as bottles.

Veteran country and blues performer Les Vaughn will perform live acoustically Saturday from 1 - 3 PM. He will be joined by Ted Matzen, singer/songwriter who has been playing with Les in the summers for over 25 years! "It's kinda like magic happens" as he puts it. The two perform as part of the Fender Benders band, but will be totally acoustic at Meadows. This appearance kicks off the acoustic summer concert series, with entertainers performing live every Saturday and Sunday on the Sun Deck from 1 - 3 PM. (Entertainment Schedule).

Meadows presents a full schedule of events Saturdays through the summer, ranging from the third annual Uphill Challenge mountain run to a “Paint the Mountain in the Nude” workshop.

Summer Event Schedule (more information at www.MtHoodMeadows.com/Summer)

• July 16 - Wine Festival Explore your favorite Hood River Valley wines!

• July 23 - The Green Meadows Scene Enjoy a day developed around our passion for sustainability.

• July 30 - Hiking Photography Workshop Grab your cameras and hiking boots!

• August 6 - Mind Over Mountain An adventure race on Mt. Hood.

• August 13 - Geocache Dash A family friendly navigation race!

• August 20 - Uphill Challenge 1.2 miles with 621 feet of elevation gain.

• August 27 - Paint the Mountain in the Nude An afternoon of wine and canvas painting.

• September 4 - Oktoberfest Beers, brats and music!

