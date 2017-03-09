January 3, 2017

Introducing Wonderful Nurseries

Vintage Nurseries Rebranded with New Name

Wasco, CA (January 3, 2017) – Vintage Nurseries, the largest grapevine nursery in North America, officially changed its name today to Wonderful Nurseries. The move recognizes the synergies between the company’s successful, growing nursery business and its parent The Wonderful Company’s agricultural businesses.

Fully committed to a “Growers First” philosophy, Wonderful Nurseries provides the highest level of personal service, coupled with extraordinary selection and quality. Since being acquired by The Wonderful Company in 2013, it has changed the culture of the vine industry, providing greater choices for its long-standing customer base. This philosophy also closely reflects the strong service-oriented approach found across all of The Wonderful Company’s business units.

“Joining The Wonderful Company has enabled us to leverage all of our resources toward becoming the premier grapevine nursery in the industry,” said Dustin Hooper, Wonderful Nurseries Director of Sales. “The Wonderful name is well-respected in the agriculture industry, and we are excited to be more readily identified under The Wonderful Company brand.”

The company recently invested $25 million to build a new greenhouse on its property, which boasts an eight million-vine capacity. The greenhouse features an advanced screening process utilizing positive/negative air pressure at doorways and connecting buildings to prevent pest entry. Specialized lighting systems, in combination with an expanded mist propagation system, ensure a controlled, optimal growing environment. The multi-faceted greenhouse focuses on entirely avoiding material waste and modular flexibility to expand as needed.

Wonderful Nurseries’ new lab, only 20 minutes from the nursery itself, adds to these expanded capabilities. Located in Shafter and headed by the highly respected Dr. Tefera Mekuria, Ph.D., this advanced internal lab uses qPCR (Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction), the most sensitive and precise commercial vine-testing technology available. Following protocols established by Foundation Plant Services, University of California, Davis, the lab has built-in safeguards to maximize the cleanliness of the operation for testing both internal and external product.

Wonderful Nurseries has also assumed the role of good citizen within the local community. Besides using eco-friendly plastic bins, pots and trays, the company also saves additional resources through its innovative new Root Sock product line. There is a company-wide commitment to maintaining the highest industry standards while preserving the natural environment.

About Wonderful Nurseries

Situated in Wasco, California, on the edge of the southern San Joaquin Valley, Wonderful Nurseries prides itself on its reputation for personal attention, outstanding selection and some of the cleanest grapevines in the industry. Known for its “Growers First” philosophy, Wonderful Nurseries has become the largest grapevine nursery in North America and established itself as an innovative vine-growing force, with breakthrough products saving labor time and costs. This pacesetting nursery continues to expand, both in product and visionary technology.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $4 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios & Wonderful Almonds, Wonderful Halos, Teleflora, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, and Landmark Wines.

The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $120 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $45 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $30 million toward the construction of a new charter school campus in California’s Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new, free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.



