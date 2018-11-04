November 1, 2018

News Briefs

November 2018

Sold!

Daffodil Hill > R. Stuart

R. Stuart & Co. has acquired its first estate: Daffodil Hill Vineyard. First planted in 1997, Daffodil Hill is located in the Eola-Amity Hills with 21 acres of Pinot Noir. The McMinnville winery has been buying fruit from the site since 2003.

Over the years, a friendship formed between vineyard co-founders Judy Phipps and Phil Mickelson, and winery owners Rob and Maria Stuart. When Mickelson passed away in 2004, Phipps was unsure if she’d be able to maintain the property. Eola Hills Wine Cellars offered to expand and manage the vineyard. Meanwhile, Phipps guaranteed R. Stuart the first five acres and promised to alert the Stuarts if and when she wanted to sell.

Last year, Phipps put Daffodil on the market; she called the Stuarts. In the late summer of this year, R. Stuart announced the purchase.

Redman > Bergström

Cathy Redman has sold Redman Vineyard & Winery to Bergström Wines in Newberg. Cathy and her husband, Bill, who died in 2009, purchased their 30 acres on Ribbon Ridge in 2004. They cleared out the old, tired filbert orchard, planted cover crop and, in a three-year span, planted 22.5 acres — 17 acres of Pinot Noir, 2 of Chardonnay, 1.5 acres of Pinot Blanc and 1 acre of Arneis.

Over the years, it has been her “joy to watch these vines take root and a thriving vineyard spring forth.” But now, after 14 years, she feels ready for a “new adventure.”

Redman says of the acquisition: “The Bergstrom Family has been so kind and accommodating. I look forward to a lifelong friendship and am excited to watch the land on Ribbon Ridge, which has become dear to me, grow and flourish under their stewardship.”

Innovating Oregon

Business Oregon recently announced its second round of research and commercialization endeavors approved for funding by the Oregon Innovation Council through its High Impact Opportunity Project Fund. Each was selected from a group of proposals designed to remove barriers for emerging industries, support product development and testing, or expedite technology commercialization. Here are the latest grants:

RAIN Eugene will conduct a study to determine the optimal structure for a Southern Willamette Valley Food Business Development Center supporting the growth of early-stage food and beverage companies in the area. ($59,537)

George Fox University has developed a prototype of an autonomous rover that can collect data on grapes as they mature. The data will help vineyards estimate eventual vine yields and plan for the harvest and winemaking process. Funding will support the further development of the rover as well as the improvement of the processing and predictive capability of the collected data. ($64,500)

Hacienda Community Development Corporation will conduct a feasibility study to determine the demand for the Mercado Mobile Food Lab to be used by entrepreneurs in the state, including Portland and rural areas. ($124,300)

Sustainable Northwest will join Oregon State University to expand its existing work supporting juniper markets in Oregon and beyond. ($443,000)

Learn more about these grants at oregon4biz.com.