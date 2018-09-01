August 1, 2018

News Briefs

August 2018

Yamhill Valley marks 35

Yamhill Valley Vineyards is celebrating a birthday. “It’s been 35 years since we first laid eyes on this property, envisioning the possibilities that existed and establishing the foundations of what would become Yamhill Valley Vineyards,” says owner/founder Elaine McCall. “This summer, we celebrate the realization of those wild ideas, hard work and great wines.” In addition to the celebration on Aug. 18 at the winery, 16250 S.W. Oldsville Rd.,

McMinnville, Yamhill Valley Vineyards will be unveiling a new label design. See yamhill.com for more information.

Wine + Cider

This September, Helioterra Wines and Alter Ego Cider will take over the Urban Crush Winery space at 2025 S.E. Seventh Ave., in Portland. When speaking about the inspiration for the new location, combining wine and cider, Anne Hubatch, producer for both brands says, “It’s always been a dream to have our own building for production and where the public can enjoy our products located right in the metro area, it’s the heart of where our customers are.” The space will be ready for the harvest season. Consumers will be able to taste, by appointment, in the wine lounge and cider taphouse in January 2019.