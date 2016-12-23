December 1, 2016

Graphically Gourmet

Comic artists explore food, wine, intriguing stories

The Initiates: A Comic Artist and a Wine Artisan Exchange Jobs

Comic artist Étienne Davodeau explores the daily devotion to craft in two dissimilar professions in “The Initiates.” Davodeau is a comic artist, while Richard Leroy is a winemaker. Filled with goodwill and curiosity, the two men exchange careers, in turn, exploring their motivations and ultimately revealing how their endeavors and aspirations are not much different. Published by NBM Publishing, March 2013. www.etiennedavodeau.com

Something in the Cellar

This lighthearted peek into the secrets of the world’s wine ceremonies invites vintners and wine drinkers to experience the mysteries of wine and its production. For wine lovers who have never tasted Ptolemy Nouveau or watched the uncorking of the Kanga Rouge, these experiences are related with warmth and humor. Published by Souvenir Press, April 2004. www.ronaldsearle.blogspot.com

Relish: My Life in the Kitchen

The daughter of a chef and a gourmet, cartoonist Lucy Knisley inherited her food obsession honestly. In her forthright, thoughtful and funny memoir, she traces key episodes in her life thus far, framed by what she was eating at the time and lessons learned about food, cooking and life. Each chapter is bookended with an illustrated recipe — many of them treasured family dishes and a few Knisley originals. Published by First Second, April 2013. www.lucyknisley.com

Hot Dog Taste Test

Lisa Hanawalt’s “Hot Dog Taste Test” serves up devastatingly funny comics, saliva-stimulating art and deliciously screwball lists as she skewers the pomposities of foodie subculture. From the James Beard Award-winning cartoonist and production designer/producer of “Bojack Horseman,” this new book dishes out belly laughs as Hanawalt keenly muses on pop culture, relationships and the animal inside all of us. Published by Drawn and Quarterly, June 2016. www.lisahanawalt.com

Stockholm Is Sauceome!

Written and illustrated by Sarah Becan, “Stockholm is Sauceome!” is a travelogue primarily about food and set in Stockholm, a beautiful city with lots of culinary secrets. Explore 28 pages of full-color watercolor paintings, from traditional Swedish meatballs to street food, to counter sushi at Östermalms Saluhall. www.sarahbecan.com

Chew: Comic Series

Written by John Layman with art by Rob Guillory, Chew is an award-winning American comic book series featuring USFDA agent Tony Chu, a cibopathic, which means he receives psychic impressions from whatever he eats. He’s a great detective, as long as he doesn’t mind nibbling on the corpse of a murder victim to determine whodunit. Published by Image Comics, 2009 to present. www.chewcomic.blogspot.com