Gold Medals for Reustle's 2014 Syrah Reserve and 2014 Grüner Veltliner Smaragd at Los Angeles International Wine Competition

The Los Angeles International Wine Competition awarded Gold Medals to Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2014 Syrah Reserve (93 Points) and 2014 Grüner Veltliner Smaragd (90 Points). These medals are the latest for Owner/Winemaker Stephen M. Reustle for whom Great Northwest Wine heralded in May 2016 as a winemaker who, "...continues to show why he deserves to be considered one of the nation's top winemakers."





Earlier in 2016 Reustle was featured in the Feb/March edition of The SOMMJournal's article entitled "The Rise of Oregon Syrah" earning praise for his Syrah and Grüner Veltliner. In that article, Jonathan Cristaldi writes,"Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards in Oregon's Umpqua Valley is helping usher in a Syrah revolution." When asked about his latest medals for Syrah and Grüner Veltliner Reustle commented,"It is heart warming to see our wines do well in competition. To win Gold Medals at the LA International is quite a feat, and to see our Syrah and Grüner Veltliner consistently earn recognition like this tells me that our hard work in the Umpqua Valley is not going unnoticed."

His Syrah Reserve and Grüner Veltliner Smaragd were not Reustle's only medal winners at the 2016 LA International Wine Competition, Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 2014 Tempranillo Estate earned a Silver Medal and their 2014 Tempranillo Reserve also earned a Bronze Medal.



