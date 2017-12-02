December 1, 2017

Going It Malone

Newberg vintner makes name for himself

By Jade Helm

There are five reasons, almost immediately obvious, to like Tim Malone. (1) He says he’s an introvert but seems to be fibbing. (2) He listens to the music in his head, which is better than listening to the voices. (3) Winemaking is his “safety” career. (4) He is the opposite of a wine snob — we need a word for that. And (5) “Dr.” Loosen stole his Riesling.

Malone enters winemaking by way of crafting beer, bartending, wine sales, but first, music. A trained bass player, Malone earned a Berklee College of Music education and spent some time teaching music and composing for commercials.

“It was competitive and unpredictable,” Malone explained. So he sought “steadier” work as a bartender and brewer. How does an introvert handle bartending? “I had a physical barrier to hide behind,” he said.

As the face of Timothy Malone Wines, a small-production venture, Malone now handles some of his own wine sales sans bar as buffer. “There are some hands-in-my-pocket, wiggly awkward moments,” he admitted. He disguises his alleged shyness, quite effectively, behind his personable demeanor and love of wine.

But the story is getting ahead of itself. A boozy career expanded to include wine study leading to a job at Fountainhead Wines, a Connecticut- and New York-based importer/distributor of artisanal wines. With sales comes wine country travel.

Enter Jay Somers of J. Christopher Wines, John Paul of Cameron Winery and the late Patricia Green. Befriending these influential winemakers prompted a career change into winemaking and a move to Oregon in 2006.

Selling wine was a pretty sweet deal for someone looking for steadier work than music composition. “The food, wine and travel [in sales] were rewarding,” Malone said. “But I started to think about where I would be in 20 years, and I craved creative energy. Now, I go to bed happy and exhausted.”

Malone worked with Somers at J. Christopher until the summer of 2015 while simultaneously starting his own label. The first vintage for Timothy Malone Wines was 2012.

He still taps into his musical background. “People are surprised that I don’t blast music while I work.” Instead, Malone depends on the musical collection stored in his mind. Music composition and winemaking are both 75-percent craft and 25-percent art, according to Malone. “The process for each is emotionally taxing, but when you get it right, it is rewarding.”

Although, winemaking can be far more complicated. He says you don’t have complete control over the ingredients; the financial investment is higher; and you cannot change or remake a wine, unlike rewriting a song whenever you choose.

Whether composing or vinifying, Malone likes to “get out of his head,” helping him set aside education and analytics, and tap into the enjoyment of the product. “I hear music and taste wine in colors,” he explained.

Malone crafts Pinot Noir, the grape that drew him to Oregon. He sources fruit from La Colina and La Sierra Vineyards in Dundee Hills, Medici and Lia’s Vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains, Cancilla Vineyard in Willamette Valley, and Garnier Vineyard in the Columbia Gorge.

He also makes a rosé of Nebbiolo with a cult following. “I make it in a stainless steel barrel with lees contact and lots of acid. It practically evaporates, it sells so fast.”

Malone has a soft spot for Riesling. Surprisingly, the wine sparking this love affair was not some aged Mosel nectar made from slate-covered slopes; it was Chateau St. Michelle. “[The wine] was fruity. I was young. I thought it was outstanding.”

Since then, Malone has traveled to Mosel and Alsace, sipping Rieslings of the highest quality. “Riesling is so evocative, it blows my mind. It is definitely my stranded-on-a-desert-island wine. But making just Riesling is probably the fastest way to bankruptcy,” he shared.

Or being really good at making Riesling might cause you to lose your fruit. Malone sourced his 2015 and 2016 Riesling from Medici Vineyard. Self-rooted, dry-farmed and 41 years old, the vines produce “fantastic fruit,” according to Malone. In fact, so amazing in the hands of Malone, the wine grabbed the attention of Ernst Loosen of Dr. Loosen fame, who bought out all the 2017 Medici fruit.

Loosen, whose projects reach far beyond his Riesling empire in Germany, including partnership with J. Christopher, among others, had never wanted to make an Oregon Riesling. Malone appears to have changed his mind — as Picasso once said, “Good artists borrow. Great artists steal.” Fortunately, Malone has found another Riesling source — we won’t disclose in case Loosen reads OWP.

Malone continues coaxing musical colors from Riesling, causing fan riots over his rosé and making his staple, Pinot Noir. He’s recently added Chardonnay to the mix as well, specifically 100 cases of 2017 sourced from Cancilla Vineyard. Further down the road, he hopes to plant a vineyard and build a winery.

In the meantime, Timothy Malone Wines can be purchased at Medici, where he leases production space, and at various wine shops and restaurants.

If you see Malone driving around wine country selling his wares, say, “Hi.” He may be a little shy at first, but he is good for a chat.

Jade Helm is the primary author of Tasting Pour, a blog about wine, cocktails and food. Her expertise is evidenced by credentials from the Society of Wine Educators (Certified Specialist in Wine) and the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (Diploma in Wine and Spirits) and from the Court of Master Sommeliers (Certified Sommelier).