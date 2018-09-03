September 1, 2018

Global A-fare

The IPNC presents an international feast

The 32nd annual International Pinot Noir Celebration hosted guests July 27–29 in the Oak Grove at Linfield College and at select wineries around the Willamette Valley. Esteemed chefs and renowned speakers joined the exclusive wineries to present yet another memorable edition of the Pinot-crazed event.

TOP Left clockwise: The well-stoked fire heats up during the IPNC’s annual Salmon Bake in the Oak Grove at Linfield College in McMinnville. The IPNC Master of Ceremonies Daniel Shanks, former White House Usher for Food and Beverage, welcomes guests. Under strings of lights, the Grand Dinner commences. Festively dressed, Julianne Kennedy of Ken Wright Cellars and Jessica Endsworth of Angela Estate pour wine during the IPNC Sunday Brunch. Chef Daisley Gordon of Seattle’s Café Campagne presents one of the mouthwatering courses served at the Bethel Heights IPNC feast. At Bethel Heights in the Eola-Amity Hills AVA, Rollin Soles of ROCO (left) leads a Pinot Noir technical tasting alongside fellow winemakers Matthew Compton of Spindrift Cellars, Ben Casteel of Bethel Heights and Kelley Fox of Kelley Fox Wines.