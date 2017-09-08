Squab with Gooseberry Reduction
Chef Chaz McKenna | Alchemy, Ashland
Yields 2 servings
Oregon Wine Pairing: Evesham Wood 2014 Temperance Hill Pinot Noir
INGREDIENTS
2 squab
2 tablespoons coriander
2 tablespoons star anise
2 tablespoons juniper berries
2 tablespoons cardamom
4 crushed garlic cloves
¼ cup gooseberries
1 cup blood orange juice
* juice of 2 lemons
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup honey
1 cup pistachios
4 tablespoons clarified butter
2 fresh thyme sprigs
2 crushed garlic cloves
- Season squab with coriander, star anise, juniper berries and cardamom. Let rest for 10 minutes.
- Add 3 to 4 peeled garlic cloves, gooseberries, blood orange juice, juice of 2 lemons, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper into saucepan. Heat on low and reduce by half.
- Toast 1 cup pistachios on low for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Grind to fine powder.
- Preparation: Heat clarified butter on medium heat. Add sprigs of fresh thyme and 2 minced garlic cloves. Sauté squab on all sides until each side is golden brown, baste with butter as you are browning. Once finished cooking, let rest for 5 to 7 minutes. Plate squab with gooseberry reduction and garnish with pistachio powder.