 

Squab with Gooseberry Reduction

Chef Chaz McKenna | Alchemy, Ashland

Yields 2 servings

Oregon Wine Pairing: Evesham Wood 2014 Temperance Hill Pinot Noir

INGREDIENTS

2 squab

2 tablespoons coriander

2 tablespoons star anise

2 tablespoons juniper berries

2 tablespoons cardamom

4 crushed garlic cloves

¼ cup gooseberries

1 cup blood orange juice

* juice of 2 lemons

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup honey

1 cup pistachios

4 tablespoons clarified butter

2 fresh thyme sprigs

2 crushed garlic cloves

  1. Season squab with coriander, star anise, juniper berries and cardamom. Let rest for 10 minutes.
  2. Add 3 to 4 peeled garlic cloves, gooseberries, blood orange juice, juice of 2 lemons, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper into saucepan. Heat on low and reduce by half.
  3. Toast 1 cup pistachios on low for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Grind to fine powder.
  4. Preparation: Heat clarified butter on medium heat. Add sprigs of fresh thyme and 2 minced garlic cloves. Sauté squab on all sides until each side is golden brown, baste with butter as you are browning. Once finished cooking, let rest for 5 to 7 minutes. Plate squab with gooseberry reduction and garnish with pistachio powder.


