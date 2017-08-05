 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Aug 5, 2017 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Zinfandel Celebration Day

Join us on Saturday, August 5th at our Zinfandel Celebration Day.
Experience one of the oldest vineyards in the Northwest by tasting through a rare flight of our library reserve zinfandels. Come in for this very special one-day-only celebration! Let’s enjoy this summer by sharing delicious wine and great memories together.

We will be offering discounts on all library wines, aged to perfection, including rare stock of our Old Vine Zinfandel. Vintages available from 2005-2015, limited supply of each vintage so come early before it’s gone.
15% off all Library wines with any 2+ bottle purchase.
Copper Club members receive 20% off any 2+ bottle purchase of our Library wines.
Lonnie Wright, owner and grower, will make a special appearance at the Tasting Room to share stories about the trials and tribulations of reviving the Old Vine Zinfandel vineyard as well as many other adventures throughout his career.

If you can’t personally make it to the Tasting Room, feel free to call us at 541-993-8301 to place an order.

