Youngberg Hill Half, 5k, 10k, Race/Run/Walk

Escape the city and join us in gorgeous Yamhill County for a wine country run at Youngberg Hill; one of Oregon's most prestigious wine estates.



This spectacular winery and country inn are set on a 50 acre hilltop surrounded by a 22 year old organic vineyard. The winery utilizes a “green,” environmentally friendly approach in the production of their award winning wines and the Inn offers exceptionally luxurious accommodations.



You'll enjoy the routes as you wind through scenic farmlands and rolling hills that offer breathtaking views of the Willamette Valley, Mt. Hood, and surrounding rural areas. The winery will be open for tasting after the event and finish line festivities so that you might relax and experience Youngberg Hill in all its beauty



Your registration include shirt, medal, and complimentary wine and food.

Fee: $Price Varies