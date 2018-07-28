|Location:
|Chateau Bianca
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|(503) 623-6181
|Email:
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/yoga-vino-at-chateau-bianca-25264.html
|All Dates:
Yoga Vino at Chateau Bianca
Join us for Yoga in the Vineyard! All People Yoga,By OMgirl instructor, Christine Kirk will be leading this all levels yoga class and then you can stay for a glass of wine or mimosa. After class picnics are encouraged! :)
Things to know:
- Wine is available for purchase after class. Yogis are invited to bring their own food or picnic for a post-class snack/picnic
- Please arrive 5-10 minutes early
- All yoga levels are welcome
- Please bring your yoga mat if you have one and if not we will have an extra one for you to borrow
-The cost is $15 for the class or $20 for the class + mimosa
Fee: $15 - $20