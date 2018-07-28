 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: (503) 623-6181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/yoga-vino-at-chateau-bianca-25264.html
All Dates:Jul 28, 2018 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

Yoga Vino at Chateau Bianca

Join us for Yoga in the Vineyard! All People Yoga,By OMgirl instructor, Christine Kirk will be leading this all levels yoga class and then you can stay for a glass of wine or mimosa. After class picnics are encouraged! :)


Things to know:

- Wine is available for purchase after class. Yogis are invited to bring their own food or picnic for a post-class snack/picnic
- Please arrive 5-10 minutes early
- All yoga levels are welcome
- Please bring your yoga mat if you have one and if not we will have an extra one for you to borrow
-The cost is $15 for the class or $20 for the class + mimosa

 

Fee: $15 - $20

