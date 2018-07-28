Yoga Vino at Chateau Bianca

Join us for Yoga in the Vineyard! All People Yoga,By OMgirl instructor, Christine Kirk will be leading this all levels yoga class and then you can stay for a glass of wine or mimosa. After class picnics are encouraged! :)





Things to know:



- Wine is available for purchase after class. Yogis are invited to bring their own food or picnic for a post-class snack/picnic

- Please arrive 5-10 minutes early

- All yoga levels are welcome

- Please bring your yoga mat if you have one and if not we will have an extra one for you to borrow

-The cost is $15 for the class or $20 for the class + mimosa

Fee: $15 - $20