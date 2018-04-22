 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Wines
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/yoga-sunday-with-chelsii-gregory/
All Dates:Apr 22, 2018 9:30 am - 10:30 am

Yoga Sunday with Chelsii Gregory

Join us and get your energy centered and your outlook adjusted. Guests are welcome to stay after for 30 minutes of private tasting room time. Yoga is Free! Please RSVP: heather@brookswine.com

Join us and get your energy centered and your outlook adjusted. Guests are welcome to stay after for 30 minutes of private tasting room time. Yoga is Free! Please RSVP: heather@brookswine.com
Brooks Wines
Brooks Wines 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS