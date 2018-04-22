|Location:
|Brooks Wines
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/yoga-sunday-with-chelsii-gregory/
|All Dates:
Yoga Sunday with Chelsii Gregory
Join us and get your energy centered and your outlook adjusted. Guests are welcome to stay after for 30 minutes of private tasting room time. Yoga is Free! Please RSVP: heather@brookswine.com
Yoga Sunday with Chelsii Gregory
Join us and get your energy centered and your outlook adjusted. Guests are welcome to stay after for 30 minutes of private tasting room time. Yoga is Free! Please RSVP: heather@brookswine.com
Brooks Wines
Brooks Wines 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR, 97101, United States