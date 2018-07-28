 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Jul 28, 2018 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Yoga at the Vineyard

Kristen Aubert will be here for another yoga session on Saturday, 7/28! The class will be free with a suggested $5 donation. Please bring your own yoga mat.

The tasting room will be open after class and you're more than welcome to bring a picnic and soak in our gorgeous views.

Kristen Aubert will be here for another yoga session on Saturday, 7/28!

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
July (2018)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS