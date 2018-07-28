|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Yoga at the Vineyard
Kristen Aubert will be here for another yoga session on Saturday, 7/28! The class will be free with a suggested $5 donation. Please bring your own yoga mat.
The tasting room will be open after class and you're more than welcome to bring a picnic and soak in our gorgeous views.
Kristen Aubert will be here for another yoga session on Saturday, 7/28!