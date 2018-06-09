|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.paypal.com/webapps/hermes?token=7R45321439475683A&useraction=commit&mfid=1526685058853_d53df4bf530dd
|All Dates:
Yoga at the Vineyard
Yoga Escape will be at Coria Estates again this summer! After doing yoga in a beautiful outdoor setting, stick around and enjoy some wine! Class will be outdoors from 10:30-11:30 am. Free for Yoga Escape members, and $12 for non-members. Please register here.
Yoga Escape will be at Coria Estates again this summer!