|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/2017/8/4/yoga-at-the-vineyard
|All Dates:
Yoga at the Vineyard
Yoga instructors Kelcy Conley & Catherine Albertini from Yoga Escape will be here the morning of Friday, August 4, for an all levels 60 minute outdoor class at our vineyard. Wine tasting will be available after practice, and be sure to pack a lunch to enjoy here on our patio area. This session is free of charge, but please bring your own mat.
