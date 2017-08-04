 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/2017/8/4/yoga-at-the-vineyard
All Dates:Aug 4, 2017 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Yoga at the Vineyard

Yoga instructors Kelcy Conley & Catherine Albertini from Yoga Escape will be here the morning of Friday, August 4, for an all levels 60 minute outdoor class at our vineyard. Wine tasting will be available after practice, and be sure to pack a lunch to enjoy here on our patio area. This session is free of charge, but please bring your own mat.

