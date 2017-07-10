Yoga & Wine at Legacy Estate Vineyard

Calling all wine loving yogis! Join us for our winery edition of detox and retox with Yoga + Beer founder and instructor, Mikki Trowbridge. Come for a free, all levels yoga class and then stay for a glass of wine. Please bring your own yoga mat, and food for a post-class picnic!



Class is held at Eola Hill's Legacy Estate Vineyard, which is located just a couple miles west of West Salem off of Highway 22.



Class is weather permitting. All ages are welcome for yoga.



We have an unlimited number of spots for class, but you can register here if you'd like:

http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/legacyestate

Fee: $5