Legacy Estate Vineyard
1600 Oak Grove Rd, Salem, OR 97304
503-623-2405
Email:stephanie@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/legacyestate
Jul 10, 2017 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Yoga & Wine at Legacy Estate Vineyard

Calling all wine loving yogis! Join us for our winery edition of detox and retox with Yoga + Beer founder and instructor, Mikki Trowbridge. Come for a free, all levels yoga class and then stay for a glass of wine. Please bring your own yoga mat, and food for a post-class picnic!

Class is held at Eola Hill's Legacy Estate Vineyard, which is located just a couple miles west of West Salem off of Highway 22.

Class is weather permitting. All ages are welcome for yoga.

We have an unlimited number of spots for class, but you can register here if you'd like:
http://www.cheersandnamaste.com/events/legacyestate

Fee: $5

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

