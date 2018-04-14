|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|5032343790
|Email:
|events@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|http://https://squareup.com/store/hip-chicks-do-wine
|All Dates:
Yoga & Wine
Join Hip Chicks Do Wine and yoga teacher Ann Chihak Poff, E-RYT 200 for an hour of yoga and four wine tastings + a sample of our Sangria after our yoga practice for $18 in advance ($20 at the door).
All levels of yoga are supported and welcome. Please be sure to wear comfortable clothing and bring your own Yoga Mat.
Registration from 1:45-2 p.m.; yoga from 2-3 p.m.; wine tasting from 3-4 p.m.
Fee: $18-$20