Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 5032343790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://https://squareup.com/store/hip-chicks-do-wine
All Dates:Apr 14, 2018 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Yoga & Wine

Join Hip Chicks Do Wine and yoga teacher Ann Chihak Poff, E-RYT 200 for an hour of yoga and four wine tastings + a sample of our Sangria after our yoga practice for $18 in advance ($20 at the door).

All levels of yoga are supported and welcome. Please be sure to wear comfortable clothing and bring your own Yoga Mat.

Registration from 1:45-2 p.m.; yoga from 2-3 p.m.; wine tasting from 3-4 p.m.

 

Fee: $18-$20

