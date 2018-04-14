Yoga & Wine

Join Hip Chicks Do Wine and yoga teacher Ann Chihak Poff, E-RYT 200 for an hour of yoga and four wine tastings + a sample of our Sangria after our yoga practice for $18 in advance ($20 at the door).



All levels of yoga are supported and welcome. Please be sure to wear comfortable clothing and bring your own Yoga Mat.



Registration from 1:45-2 p.m.; yoga from 2-3 p.m.; wine tasting from 3-4 p.m.

Fee: $18-$20