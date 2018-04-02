Yoga + Wine in the tasting room

Calling all wine loving yogis! Join us for our winery edition of detox and retox with Yoga + Beer. Come for a free, all levels yoga class and then stay for a glass of wine in this incredible tasting room. Please bring your own yoga mat, and food for a post-class picnic!



All ages are welcome for yoga at this location.



Things to know:

– Cost: Free. Donations accepted.

– Wine is available for purchased after class. Yogis are invited to bring their own food or picnic for a post-class snack.

– Please arrive 5-10 minutes early, if possible.

– Please bring your own mat if you can, although we always have extras to borrow.

Frequently asked questions:



What is the cost? FREE

What is the cost for Wine Club? FREE

Are there tickets? NO

Is it kid friendly? YES

Is it pet friendly? NO

What is the dress code? Yoga attire

Is food included? NO, we encourage you to bring an after class picnic

Can I make dietary requests? NO

Can I bring outside food or alcohol? YES, food

Is wine included in cost? NO

If I don’t drink, is it cheaper? NO

Is transportation offered? NO

Are refunds allowed? NO

Fee: $Free