|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|Map:
|501 S Pacific HWY, Rickreall, OR 97371
|Phone:
|503-623-2405
|Email:
|Tastingroom@eolahillswinery.com
|Website:
|http://eolahillswinery.com/
|All Dates:
Yoga + Wine in the tasting room
Calling all wine loving yogis! Join us for our winery edition of detox and retox with Yoga + Beer. Come for a free, all levels yoga class and then stay for a glass of wine in this incredible tasting room. Please bring your own yoga mat, and food for a post-class picnic!
All ages are welcome for yoga at this location.
Things to know:
– Cost: Free. Donations accepted.
– Wine is available for purchased after class. Yogis are invited to bring their own food or picnic for a post-class snack.
– Please arrive 5-10 minutes early, if possible.
– Please bring your own mat if you can, although we always have extras to borrow.
– All ages are welcome for yoga
Frequently asked questions:
What is the cost? FREE
What is the cost for Wine Club? FREE
Are there tickets? NO
Is it kid friendly? YES
Is it pet friendly? NO
What is the dress code? Yoga attire
Is food included? NO, we encourage you to bring an after class picnic
Can I make dietary requests? NO
Can I bring outside food or alcohol? YES, food
Is wine included in cost? NO
If I don’t drink, is it cheaper? NO
Is transportation offered? NO
Are refunds allowed? NO
Fee: $Free