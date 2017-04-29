 Calendar Home
Location:Anne Amie Vineyard and Winery
Map:6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, OR 97111, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/yamhill-carlton-spring-ava-tasting/
All Dates:Apr 29, 2017 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Yamhill-Carlton Spring AVA Tasting

We encourage attendees to park in Carlton and ride the free shuttle because parking is limited at the venue.

Thirty-five wineries are expected to be pouring at this event. We will update shortly with the complete list.

Yamhill Carlton AVA branding video from Fidget.tv on Vimeo.

We encourage attendees to park in Carlton and ride the free shuttle because parking is limited at the venue. Thirty-five wineries are expected to be pouring at this event. We will update shortly with the complete list. Yamhill Carlton AVA branding video from Fidget.tv on Vimeo.
Anne Amie Vineyard and Winery
Anne Amie Vineyard and Winery 97111 6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, OR 97111, USA
April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS