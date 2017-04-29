|Location:
|Anne Amie Vineyard and Winery
|Map:
|6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, OR 97111, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/yamhill-carlton-spring-ava-tasting/
|All Dates:
Yamhill-Carlton Spring AVA Tasting
We encourage attendees to park in Carlton and ride the free shuttle because parking is limited at the venue.
Thirty-five wineries are expected to be pouring at this event. We will update shortly with the complete list.
Yamhill Carlton AVA branding video from Fidget.tv on Vimeo.