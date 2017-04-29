 Calendar Home
Location:Anne Amie Vineyards
Map:6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd., Carlton, Oregon 97111
Email:contactus@yamhillcarlton.org
Website:http://https://yamhillcarlton.org/product/2017-spring-event-ticket/
All Dates:Apr 29, 2017 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Yamhill-Carlton AVA Spring Tasting

Please join us April 29, 2017 from 11am to 3:30pm for our 8th annual Spring Tasting Event at the always-spectacular Anne Amie Vineyards, 6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton OR 97111.

We usually have over 35 wineries signing up to pour at this event, and we expect that to be the case again. We will start winery sign-ups shortly and then start posting their names here.

Fee: $40

The Yamhill Carlton AVA Spring Tasting: April 29, 2017. 11am to 3:30pm at Anne Amie Vineyards.

Anne Amie Vineyards
Anne Amie Vineyards 97111 6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd., Carlton, Oregon 97111
April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS