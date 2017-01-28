Writer Joe Pitkin at AniChe

Joe Pitkin, Professor at Clark College and writer, scrivener and chronicler of the absurd will be reading from his speculative fiction Saturday, January 28th at 5 pm, followed by a question and answer session.Joe Pitkin has lived, taught, and studied in England, Hungary, Mexico, and, more recently, at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington. His fiction has appeared in Analog, PodCastle, Kaleidotrope, and elsewhere. He has done biological fieldwork on the slopes of Mount St. Helens, and he lives in Portland, Oregon, with his wife and daughters. You can follow his work at his blog, The Subway TestThis fun evening is free to attend and we will have wines available by the glass and bottle.