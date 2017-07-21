Wrestle with the Vessel: The impact of fermentation vessel on wines

The crew here at Brittan and Winderlea all have the commonality of curiosity. We ask questions and engage.

We invite you to engage with us as we offer three in-depth seminars and tastings this summer.

We have the ability here at the winery to play around with fruit from various vineyards in the Willamette Valley. Each site has their own characteristics and by choosing the proper fermentation vessel, we can make those distinctions shine. Join us as we taste and compare wines from the various vessels we use in our cellar.