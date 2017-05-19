Woven Wine Bar Pop-Up Series

Woven Wineworks is proud to announce a new pop-up series will launch Friday, May 19, during Oregon Wine Month.



The multi-sensory driven “Woven Wine Bar” will open from 5pm to 9pm every third Friday of the month - May through August. Each of the four events will focus on different sensory themes relating to wine.



The series will take place in the Tasting Room at Cellar 503 in Johns Landing; located at 4407 SW Corbett Ave. Wine will be for sale to enjoy by the taste, glass, or bottle to-go.



Selected wines will be highlighted with farm-to-table pairings. For May, the menu has been thoughtfully designed in collaboration with The Crave Family Farm & Crave Catering.



The May 19th event will feature guest winemaker Kevin Green, owner of La Randonnée Wines, who will be onsite with his wife Clodagh to share their newly released 2016 Oregon Sauvignon Blanc as well as their award winning 2015 and 2014 Pinot noirs.



Please visit www.wovenwinebar.com for more details.

Adults only, 21+

Fee: $15-$45