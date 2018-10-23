 Calendar Home
Location:Tina's Dundee
Map:760 Highway 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/world-of-wine-with-toni-food-and-wine-experience.html
All Dates:Oct 23, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

World of Wine with Toni - Food and Wine Experience

Join us for the first ever World of Wine Food and Wine Experience! We've partnered with our esteemed neighbor Tina's Restaurant in Dundee to create a sensory extravaganza for your palate and your mind. Toni Harris, our Tasting Room Lead and World of Wine mastermind, will lead you on an intimate tour through our Dobbes Family Estate wines and beyond. You'll enjoy intentionally curated, paired bites from Chef Michael Stiller as you learn more about the wines you love and enjoy, and the science and methodology behind food and wine pairing.

Space is limited to 16 guests. Special rates apply for Dobbes wine club members and industry partners; inquire directly with Toni via email to purchase tickets at your reduced rate. All-inclusive ticket price includes wine, food, and gratuity.

**When purchasing your tickets, please select "Pickup at Winery" as your shipping option to avoid being charged a shipping fee.

This event will be held at Tina's Dundee

 

Fee: $85

