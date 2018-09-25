Location: Dobbes Family Estate Winery Map: 240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/world-of-wine-with-toni/ All Dates: Apr 24, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

May 22, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jun 26, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 24, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 31, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sep 25, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Oct 23, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Nov 27, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Come join Toni, our Tasting Room Lead, for an intimate tour through our Dobbes Family Estate wines. Held the 4th Tuesday of every month, each event is an open forum to learn more about the wines we all love and enjoy; or even just to learn about wine in general. This isn’t your average wine tasting experience – come ready for fun and education with a side of cheese & charcuterie, and maybe even a surprise wine! Limited to 8 people per tasting, tickets on sale soon!