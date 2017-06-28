 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-954-9870
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://nobleestatewinery.com/event/working-womens-wednesday/
All Dates:Jun 28, 2017 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Working Women's Wednesday

It’s Working Women’s Wednesday at Noble Estate Urban!

Our Urban garden patio is in bloom so join us for wine, music, wine pong by Pink Buffalo Racing, a pop-up boutique by Chief Gratitude Officer, chocolate tasting with Brutto ma Buono Ciocolotto, light appetizers, and BBQ for purchase by Smokin’ Vinnie’s BBQ.

The DJs of KDUK and KOOL 99.1 will have music and raffle prizes throughout the night.

Mid-week celebration with wine, music, chocolate, prizes, BBQ, and more.

