Location: Domaine Drouhin Oregon Map: 6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114 Phone: 5038642700 Email: dawn@domainedrouhin.com Website: http://www.domainedrouhin.com/en/ All Dates: Jul 11, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 18, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Jul 25, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 1, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 8, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 15, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 22, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Aug 29, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm



Wood Fired Wednesdays at DDO

Through July and August, we’re again offering a perfect place to stop, relax and enjoy the Willamette Valley at the best time of year. Each Wednesday, Red Hills Market will bring their vintage Farm truck, complete with Italian wood fired oven, and guests can enjoy a pizza and a glass of DDO or Drouhin Oregon Roserock Chardonnay or Pinot Noir on our deck for $25. The menu rotates each week.