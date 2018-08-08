|Location:
|Domaine Drouhin Oregon
|Map:
|6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038642700
|Email:
|dawn@domainedrouhin.com
|Website:
|http://www.domainedrouhin.com/en/
|All Dates:
Wood Fired Wednesdays at DDO
Through July and August, we’re again offering a perfect place to stop, relax and enjoy the Willamette Valley at the best time of year. Each Wednesday, Red Hills Market will bring their vintage Farm truck, complete with Italian wood fired oven, and guests can enjoy a pizza and a glass of DDO or Drouhin Oregon Roserock Chardonnay or Pinot Noir on our deck for $25. The menu rotates each week.
Woodfired Wednesdays with Red Hills Market at DDO: Weekly July & August, 4-7pm