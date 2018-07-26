Women of Pinot: An International Dinner

Spend an evening with four women winemakers who produce Pinot noir from four different regions around the world Oregon, Alsace, New Zealand and California. Indulge in a summer-inspired five-course menu by Ponzi Vineyards Culinary Director, expertly crafted around the beautiful wines. Hear stories from the winemakers and enjoy the magical sunset over the Chehalem Mountains.



Featuring:



Winemaker Luisa Ponzi & President Anna Maria Ponzi, Ponzi Vineyards, Oregon

Winemaker Marie Zusslin, Domaine Valentin Zusslin, Alsace

Katherine Jacobs Big Sky Wines, Martinborough, NZ

Winemaker Simone Sequeira, La Follette Wines, California

Fee: $175