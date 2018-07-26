 Calendar Home
Location:Ponzi Vineyards
Map:19500 SW Mountain Home Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 503-628-1227
Email:info@ponzivineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/women-of-pinot-an-international-dinner.html
All Dates:Jul 26, 2018 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Women of Pinot: An International Dinner

Spend an evening with four women winemakers who produce Pinot noir from four different regions around the world Oregon, Alsace, New Zealand and California. Indulge in a summer-inspired five-course menu by Ponzi Vineyards Culinary Director, expertly crafted around the beautiful wines. Hear stories from the winemakers and enjoy the magical sunset over the Chehalem Mountains.

Featuring:

Winemaker Luisa Ponzi & President Anna Maria Ponzi, Ponzi Vineyards, Oregon
Winemaker Marie Zusslin, Domaine Valentin Zusslin, Alsace
Katherine Jacobs Big Sky Wines, Martinborough, NZ
Winemaker Simone Sequeira, La Follette Wines, California

 

Fee: $175

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

