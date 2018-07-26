|Location:
Ponzi Vineyards
|Map:
19500 SW Mountain Home Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Phone:
503-628-1227
|Email:
info@ponzivineyards.com
|Website:
http://https://kazzit.com/event/women-of-pinot-an-international-dinner.html
|All Dates:
Women of Pinot: An International Dinner
Spend an evening with four women winemakers who produce Pinot noir from four different regions around the world Oregon, Alsace, New Zealand and California. Indulge in a summer-inspired five-course menu by Ponzi Vineyards Culinary Director, expertly crafted around the beautiful wines. Hear stories from the winemakers and enjoy the magical sunset over the Chehalem Mountains.
Featuring:
Winemaker Luisa Ponzi & President Anna Maria Ponzi, Ponzi Vineyards, Oregon
Winemaker Marie Zusslin, Domaine Valentin Zusslin, Alsace
Katherine Jacobs Big Sky Wines, Martinborough, NZ
Winemaker Simone Sequeira, La Follette Wines, California
Fee: $175
