Location:Farmers' Plate and Pantry
Map:119 W Main Street, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 503-852-3084
Email:meg@troonvineyard.com
All Dates:Dec 9, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Winter Winemaker's Dinner in Carlton

The Troon Winter Winemaker's Dinner in Carlton
with special hosts Denise and Bryan White

Carlton Winter Winemaker's Dinner
Saturday, December 9th 6pm at Farmers' Plate and Pantry

We will present an elegant winemaker's dinner, hosted at Farmers' Plate and Pantry in Carlton. Troon Vineyard Winemaker, Steve Hall, will lead us through a beautiful menu that will compliment our Troon Vineyard wines. Help us welcome our special hosts, Denise and Bryan White, to the Carlton area!

Club Members - $80
Non Members - $95

Reservations Required - Seating is limited

Contact Meg at meg@troonvineyard.com or 503-852-3084 to reserve your space today!
See menu below~

2016 WGF Riesling - Dungeness crab cake with spicy pepper drizzle
2016 Kubli Blanc - Roasted local squash flatbread with mixed greens
2016 Montepulciano - Lamb Ragu on flat noodles - lamb slow stewed with tomatoes, garlic, red wine, & herbs on top of flat noodles
2015 Malbec - Carlton Farms Filet, goat cheese mashed potatoes, braised local kale
2014 MT - Blue Cheese Cheesecake with poached pear

