Winter Wine Dinner with Chef Max in Portland

November 30, 2018



7:00pm



Daily Cafe



902 NW 13th Ave,



Portland, OR 97209



We are teaming up with Chef Max Germano again for a delicious four course wine pairing dinner hosted by Winemaker Russell Gladhart at Daily Cafe in Portland. Our first dinner with Max was a huge success, and we are thrilled to be working with him again!



1. Roasted squash, cipolini onions, harissa, arugula salad, puff pastry



-Pinot Blanc Reserve



2. Beet risotto, Pinot glazed chicken confit, cumin roasted carrots, whipped goat cheese, rehydrated raisins, parsley pistou



-Pinot Noir Block 9-115



3. Apple and herb stuffed porchetta, roasted cabbage, smoky apple chips, cornbread stuffing



-2013 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills



4. Roasted plum, spiced chocolate Pinot sauce, hazelnut cake,



-2015 reserve Pinot



Fresh bread and butter



Tickets: $105



Wine Club Members: $90

Includes all food & wine pairings



Includes 1 bottle of wine of your choice to take home



Please bring cash for gratuity



Only 40 seats available