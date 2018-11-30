 Calendar Home
Winter Wine Dinner with Chef Max in Portland

November 30, 2018

7:00pm

Daily Cafe

902 NW 13th Ave,

Portland, OR 97209

We are teaming up with Chef Max Germano again for a delicious four course wine pairing dinner hosted by Winemaker Russell Gladhart at Daily Cafe in Portland. Our first dinner with Max was a huge success, and we are thrilled to be working with him again!

1. Roasted squash, cipolini onions, harissa, arugula salad, puff pastry

-Pinot Blanc Reserve

2. Beet risotto, Pinot glazed chicken confit, cumin roasted carrots, whipped goat cheese, rehydrated raisins, parsley pistou

-Pinot Noir Block 9-115

3. Apple and herb stuffed porchetta, roasted cabbage, smoky apple chips, cornbread stuffing

-2013 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills

4. Roasted plum, spiced chocolate Pinot sauce, hazelnut cake,

-2015 reserve Pinot

Fresh bread and butter

Tickets: $105

Wine Club Members: $90

 

Includes all food & wine pairings

Includes 1 bottle of wine of your choice to take home

Please bring cash for gratuity

Only 40 seats available

