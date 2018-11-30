|Location:
|Daily Cafe
|Map:
|902 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/winter-wine-dinner-with-chef-max-in-portland/
|All Dates:
Winter Wine Dinner with Chef Max in Portland
We are teaming up with Chef Max Germano again for a delicious four course wine pairing dinner hosted by Winemaker Russell Gladhart at Daily Cafe in Portland. Our first dinner with Max was a huge success, and we are thrilled to be working with him again!
1. Roasted squash, cipolini onions, harissa, arugula salad, puff pastry
-Pinot Blanc Reserve
2. Beet risotto, Pinot glazed chicken confit, cumin roasted carrots, whipped goat cheese, rehydrated raisins, parsley pistou
-Pinot Noir Block 9-115
3. Apple and herb stuffed porchetta, roasted cabbage, smoky apple chips, cornbread stuffing
-2013 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills
4. Roasted plum, spiced chocolate Pinot sauce, hazelnut cake
-2015 Pinot Noir Reserve
Fresh bread and butter
Tickets: $105
Wine Club Members: $90
Includes all food & wine pairings
Includes 1 bottle of wine of your choice to take home
Please bring cash for gratuity
40 seats available
Tickets: http://wintershillwine.orderport.net/product-details/0168/Winter-Wine-Dinner-with-Chef-Max-in-Portland.