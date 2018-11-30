Winter Wine Dinner with Chef Max in Portland

We are teaming up with Chef Max Germano again for a delicious four course wine pairing dinner hosted by Winemaker Russell Gladhart at Daily Cafe in Portland. Our first dinner with Max was a huge success, and we are thrilled to be working with him again!

1. Roasted squash, cipolini onions, harissa, arugula salad, puff pastry



-Pinot Blanc Reserve

2. Beet risotto, Pinot glazed chicken confit, cumin roasted carrots, whipped goat cheese, rehydrated raisins, parsley pistou



-Pinot Noir Block 9-115

3. Apple and herb stuffed porchetta, roasted cabbage, smoky apple chips, cornbread stuffing



-2013 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills

4. Roasted plum, spiced chocolate Pinot sauce, hazelnut cake



-2015 Pinot Noir Reserve

Fresh bread and butter

Tickets: $105



Wine Club Members: $90

Includes all food & wine pairings

Includes 1 bottle of wine of your choice to take home

Please bring cash for gratuity

40 seats available

Tickets: http://wintershillwine.orderport.net/product-details/0168/Winter-Wine-Dinner-with-Chef-Max-in-Portland.