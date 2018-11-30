Winter Wine Dinner with Chef Max in Portland

November 30, 2018

7:00pm

Daily Cafe

902 NW 13th Ave,

Portland, OR 97209



We are teaming up with Chef Max Germano again for a delicious four course wine pairing dinner hosted by Winemaker Russell Gladhart at Daily Cafe in Portland. Our first dinner with Max was a huge success, and we are thrilled to be working with him again!



1. Roasted squash, cipolini onions, harissa, arugula salad, puff pastry



-Pinot Blanc Reserve





2. Beet risotto, Pinot glazed chicken confit, cumin roasted carrots, whipped goat cheese, rehydrated raisins, parsley pistou



-Pinot Noir Block 9-115





3. Apple and herb stuffed porchetta, roasted cabbage, smoky apple chips, cornbread stuffing



-2013 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills





4. Roasted plum, spiced chocolate Pinot sauce, hazelnut cake,



-2015 reserve Pinot



Fresh bread and butter



Tickets: $105

Wine Club Members: $90



Includes all food & wine pairings

Includes 1 bottle of wine of your choice to take home

Please bring cash for gratuity

Fee: $105.00