 Calendar Home
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winter-wine-dinner-series-featuring-allium-bistro-2/
All Dates:Jan 19, 2019 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Winter Wine Dinner Series featuring Allium Bistro

Lange Estate Winery is excited to be partnering with Northwest chefs for a Winter Wine Dinner Series. Each of these evening collaborations at Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard will pair our collection of handcrafted Willamette Valley Pinot noir, Pinot gris and Chardonnay with the culinary mastery of wine country’s go-to cuisiniers.

Join Don, Wendy and Jesse Lange in our Grand Tasting Hall for any or all of these convivial experiences. Our hope is to bring together a community of wine and food enthusiasts to create some unforgettable moments around the table. We invite you to come and take part!

January 19, 2019 at 5:30 PM – Experience local, epicurean plates created by Chefs Pascal Chureau and Ian Ragsdale of Allium Restaurant – inspired by seasonal recipes found in bustling French bistros. No strangers to pairing their creations with Lange Estate wines, these two chefs are also the founders and talent behind Field & Vine – Oregon’s Wine and Farm Country’s unique farm-to-table dinner series. Enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres and four family-style courses and a delicious plated dessert all paired with Lange Estate wines – including some exciting surprise pours.  

Purchase Tickets Today! Only 25 Seats Available.

$125 Per Person/$100 Club Member

Lange Estate Winery is excited to be partnering with Northwest chefs for a Winter Wine Dinner Series. Each of these evening collaborations at Lange Estate Winery & Vineyard will pair our collection of handcrafted Willamette Valley Pinot noir, Pinot gris and Chardonnay with the culinary mastery of wine country’s go-to cuisiniers. Join Don, Wendy and Jesse Lange in our Grand Tasting Hall ...
18380 18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable