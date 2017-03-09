 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winter-wine-dinner-roe/
All Dates:Mar 9, 2017 5:30 pm

Winter Wine Dinner - Roe

 Our popular dinner series returns this season with several dynamic chefs from some of our favorite regional restaurants. Limited to 14 guests, these dinners feature five courses paired with five or more beautiful ROCO wines.

 Roe is a modern American Seafood restaurant that offers an ever-evolving and innovative tasting menu created by celebrated seafood masters, Executive Chef Trent Pierce and Chef de Cuisine Patrick Schultz. Expect to be wowed by pristine flavors and stunning plate presentations.

Tickets: http://rocowinery.orderport.net/product-details/0565/ROE-Wine-Dinner-Ticket.

ROCO Winery
ROCO Winery 13260 13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
