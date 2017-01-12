|Location:
|Northwest Wine Studies Center
|Map:
|215 Doaks Ferry Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|503.584.7278
|Email:
|jessica.cortell@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
|All Dates:
Winter Vineyard Practices Course
Winter Vineyard Practices is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 12. Class meets on Thursdays from 5:00 to 7:50 pm for lectures, and either Thursdays from 2:00 to 3:50 pm or Saturdays from 9:00 to 10:50 am for labs. For questions, please contact the instructor, Jessica Cortell.
Fee: $506