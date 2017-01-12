 Calendar Home
Location:Northwest Wine Studies Center
Map:215 Doaks Ferry Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 503.584.7278
Email:jessica.cortell@chemeketa.edu
Website:http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
All Dates:Jan 12, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Every Thursday for 11 weeks

Winter Vineyard Practices Course

Winter Vineyard Practices is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 12. Class meets on Thursdays from 5:00 to 7:50 pm for lectures, and either Thursdays from 2:00 to 3:50 pm or Saturdays from 9:00 to 10:50 am for labs. For questions, please contact the instructor, Jessica Cortell.

 

Fee: $506

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
