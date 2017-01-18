Winter Supper – Verdigris: Chef John Nunn

Verdigris Restaurant is a small, elegant, contemporary, French-inspired restaurant located in Northeast Portland, Oregon. Owners Johnny and Kristina Nunn are dedicated to creating a warm, personalized and memorable experience for every diner.The cuisine is highlighted by simply prepared local produce, low temperature cooking with clean light accompaniments and ingredient driven desserts.

2017 marks our 7th year of hosting the Winter Supper Series. We look forward to this season every year- a chance to get together with friends and neighbors to sup in our cozy Wine Bar in the dark of winter’s night.

We know that you feel the same way and we are happy we can share this time together.

The suppers always sell out quickly, so be sure to make your reservations now!

$60/person includes a wine pairing with each course and gratuity. Additional wine will be available for purchase by the glass and the bottle. Featured wines will be offered at a special price for take home purchases.