Winter Supper – Mediterranean Exploration Co

Join us for an evening with Chef John Gorham & Kasey Mills.

A restaurant serving innovative cuisine from the eastern Mediterranean and beyond. Drawing from extensive research and travels to Israel and surrounding areas, the menu features exceptional plates that are culturally diverse yet cohesive, paying tribute to the exploration of people across the Mediterranean throughout history.

2017 marks our 7th year of hosting the Winter Supper Series. We look forward to this season every year- a chance to get together with friends and neighbors to sup in our cozy Wine Bar in the dark of winter’s night.

We know that you feel the same way and we are happy we can share this time together.

The suppers always sell out quickly, so be sure to make your reservations now!

$60/person includes a wine pairing with each course and gratuity. Additional wine will be available for purchase by the glass and the bottle. Featured wines will be offered at a special price for take home purchases.