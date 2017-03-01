Winter Supper – Kyle Rouke and Thomas Dunkli

The Waiting Room offers fried chicken, oysters and champagne. Southern cuisine is not the nucleus of the concept; we offer Louisiana style fried chicken and other southern cooking techniques, but we are driven with local Northwest ingredients and inspirations. We are interested in southern comfort, southern charm, and southern hospitality, along with sourcing from local farmers and ranchers, from Your Kitchen Garden, Sauvie Island Organics, and Cattail Creek Farm, to Katz Olive Oil and Vinegar and Nevor Shellfish in Netarts Bay.

2017 marks our 7th year of hosting the Winter Supper Series. We look forward to this season every year- a chance to get together with friends and neighbors to sup in our cozy Wine Bar in the dark of winter’s night.

We know that you feel the same way and we are happy we can share this time together.

The suppers always sell out quickly, so be sure to make your reservations now!

$60/person includes a wine pairing with each course and gratuity. Additional wine will be available for purchase by the glass and the bottle. Featured wines will be offered at a special price for take home purchases.